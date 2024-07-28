Skip to Content
News

Japanese teenagers Yoshizawa, Akama top women’s skateboard street

Coco Yoshizawa skateboarding
Coco Yoshizawa skateboarding
By
Published 9:35 AM

Lars Baron-Getty Images

For a second Olympics, Japan leads the women’s skateboard street field. Teenagers Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama won gold and silver respectively.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content