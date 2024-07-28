Japanese teenagers Yoshizawa, Akama top women’s skateboard street
Lars Baron-Getty Images
For a second Olympics, Japan leads the women’s skateboard street field. Teenagers Coco Yoshizawa and Liz Akama won gold and silver respectively.
Lars Baron-Getty Images
