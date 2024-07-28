Japan, US, Australia, India at Tokyo talks on maritime and cyber security amid China concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Top diplomats from Japan, the U.S., Australia and India are meeting in Tokyo to discuss security concerns and joint support to reinforce maritime safety and cybersecurity in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is hosting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmayam Jaishankar. They are expected to express strong opposition to Beijing’s escalating assertiveness in the South China Sea. China has triggered growing tension with many Asia-Pacific nations with its sweeping claims over the South China Sea and its crucial maritime trade routes. It also claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary.

