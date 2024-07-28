Dawn Staley compliments Caitlin Clark’s growth as a player, breaks down U.S. win over Serbia
Getty Images
Staley shed light on the decision to not include Clark on the 2024 U.S. women’s Olympic team.
Getty Images
Staley shed light on the decision to not include Clark on the 2024 U.S. women’s Olympic team.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.