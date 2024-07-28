Skip to Content
News

Canada’s RJ Barrett following in father’s footsteps at Paris Olympics

RJ Barrett reacts after scoring against Greece
RJ Barrett reacts after scoring against Greece
By
Published 5:00 AM

Getty Images

RJ Barrett helped lead Canada to a win over Greece in its opening game, almost 24 years to the day after his father captained the team in Sydney.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content