Body found in Phoenix warehouse 3 days after a storm partially collapsed the roof

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a Phoenix warehouse worker missing for three days after a micro cloud burst caused the roof of a commercial building to partially collapse.

Phoenix police said they’re waiting for the Maricopa County medical examiner’s office to confirm the victim’s identity before his name is released.

The search for the 22-year-old man began around 10 p.m. Wednesday after a brief, violent storm hit the Freeport warehouse.

City fire rescue crews worked 12-hour shifts until the body was located around 1 p.m. Saturday.

“This is not the outcome we wanted,” Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller said.

Keller said the missing man had been working in the warehouse for about a year.

Authorities said he was the only one who didn’t make it out of the building when the severe storm hit the Phoenix area.

The storm packed gusts up to 70 mph, knocking down trees and power lines and leaving thousands of Phoenix residents without electricity for hours.

“National Weather Service did say that a microburst did come in, lifted this roof off and we do have a partial roof collapse,” Keller said.