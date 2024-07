Two-time gold medalist Andy Murray kept his Olympic dream – and career – alive for one more match at least when he teamed up with fellow Brit Dan Evans to beat Kei Nishikori and Taro Daniel in a miraculous Roland-Garros comeback on Sunday.

