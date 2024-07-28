American Batten claims silver, Ferrand-Prevot dominates women’s mountain bike race
Piroschka Van De Wouw/USA Today
Pauline Ferrand-Prevot dominated the women’s mountain bike race. American Haley Batten overcame a flat tire to secure the silver.
Piroschka Van De Wouw/USA Today
