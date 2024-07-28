Skip to Content
After Olympic losses, Samoan boxer vows to keep fighting

Boxing glove from the 2024 Paris Olympics
Samoan Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali vowed to chase his dreams despite the sudden death of coach Lionel Fatupaito and a first-round loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

