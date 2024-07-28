7 people shot, 1 fatally, at a park in upstate Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting at a park in upstate New York. Rochester police say they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Capt. Greg Bello said an adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalized with minor injuries. Police ask that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information. No suspects are in custody.

