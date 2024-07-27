Skip to Content
News

U.S. gold medal streaks on the line at Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky swims in the women’s 400m freestyle preliminary heats during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Katie Ledecky swims in the women’s 400m freestyle preliminary heats during the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 5:17 AM

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Here are some of the most notable Olympic gold medal streaks on the line at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content