Two Japanese climbers have gone missing while trying to scale K2 in Pakistan, officials say

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say two Japanese climbers have gone missing while attempting to scale K2, the world’s second-highest mountain, in the fourth such incident in less than two months. The latest incident happened on Saturday when the pair fell from a height of 7,500 meters while trying to ascent the 8,611-meter high K2, which is referred to as the “killer mountain.” A regional officer, Waliullah Falahi, said two Pakistan army helicopters quickly launched a search and rescue operation but they could not pluck the Japanese because the men didn’t make any move. Earlier this month rescuers found the body of Hiroshi Onishi, who was the third Japanese to die on Pakistan’s Golden Peak in less than two months.

