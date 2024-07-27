New ‘Dexter’ sequel starring Michael C. Hall announced at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The “Dexter” universe is expanding, with everyone’s favorite serial killer coming back from the dead. At San Diego Comic-Con, “Dexter” executive producer and showrunner Clyde Phillips, announced that we’d see more of the character in “Dexter: Resurrection,” a new sequel series. It will pick up where fellow franchise sequel “Dexter: New Blood” left off with its main character dead, prompting many fans to believe any future sequels would be impossible. Michael C. Hall, who started playing the titular character in 2006, will reprise his role. The announcement came during the promotion of “Dexter: Original Sin,” a prequel series that explores the character as a younger man, played by Patrick Gibson.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.