Hungary’s nationalist leader warns of EU’s demise and backs Trump in anti-Western speech

BAILE TUSNAD, Romania (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán says the European Union is sliding toward oblivion in a rambling anti-Western speech in which he warned of a new, Asia-oriented “world order.” In remarks Saturday in Baile Tusnad, a majority-ethnic Hungarian town in central Romania, he also threw his backing behind Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential bid. Orbán faces growing criticism from his European partners after embarking on rogue “peace mission” trips to Moscow and Beijing earlier this month aimed at brokering an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

