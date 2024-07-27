Skip to Content
News

Canada women’s soccer team deducted six points, coach banned

Canada players after a match
Canada players after a match
By
Published 10:38 AM

Getty Images

Canada was deducted six points from the Olympic women’s football tournament and its coach Bev Priestman was banned for a year following the drone spying scandal.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content