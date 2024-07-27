Skip to Content
Caeleb Dressel anchors relay to Team USA’s first gold medal of Paris Olympics

The United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team celebrates winning gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The United States men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, anchored by Caeleb Dressel, secured the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

