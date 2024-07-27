Caeleb Dressel anchors relay to Team USA’s first gold medal of Paris Olympics
Getty Images
The United States men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, anchored by Caeleb Dressel, secured the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
The United States men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, anchored by Caeleb Dressel, secured the first gold medal for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.