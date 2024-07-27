Australia maintains dominance in women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, U.S. secures silver
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Australia dominates the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. American women claim second.
Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
