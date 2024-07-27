A man dubbed ‘pirate of the unknown’ is extradited to US in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy

NEW YORK (AP) — A citizen of Montenegro has been extradited to New York City from Italy to face charges connected to what U.S. authorities call an international drug ring that transported tons of cocaine around the world. Federal prosecutors say Milos Radonjic arrived in Brooklyn on Friday and is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on Monday. A federal grand jury indicted him and several other people last year on drug charges. Court documents allege Radonjic was a high-ranking member of a transnational drug organization that used commercial cargo ships to transport tons of cocaine from South America to Europe. Prosecutors say Radonjic hasn’t been assigned an attorney yet.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.