Trump returns to Minnesota with Midwesterner Vance to try to swing Democrat-leaning state

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota (AP) — Donald Trump is taking his campaign back to Minnesota, a state that has favored Democrats but that the former president thinks could be in his reach this year. Trump is set to hold a rally Saturday night in St. Cloud, Minnesota, this time bringing along his running mate JD Vance and the expectation Trump will face Vice President Kamala Harris in November instead of President Joe Biden. In May, Trump headlined a GOP fundraiser in St. Paul, where he boasted he could win the state and made explicit appeals to the iron mining range in northeast Minnesota, where a heavy population of blue-collar and union workers has been shifting Republican after years of being solidly Democratic.

