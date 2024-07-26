Philippines plans to siphon off oil cargo from sunken tanker to avert ‘environmental catastrophe’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says there has been no indication that a big cargo of industrial fuel oil stored in a tanker that sank in stormy weather in Manila Bay has started to leak out. Plans are being firmed up to try to siphon off the highly toxic shipment to prevent a major spill that could reach the bustling capital. The tanker Terra Nova left Bataan province en route to the central province of Iloilo with about 1.4 million liters (370,000 gallons) of industrial fuel oil stored in watertight tanks when it got lashed by waves and took on water. The crew struggled to steer the tanker back to port but it sank early Thursday. The coast guard rescued 16 crewmembers but one drowned, the coast guard said.

