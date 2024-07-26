Nebraska Supreme Court upholds law restricting both medical care for transgender youth and abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld a law restricting access to both medical care for transgender youth and abortion. The ruling came Friday in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union representing Planned Parenthood of the Heartland. The ACLU argued that the hybrid law passed last year violates a state constitutional requirement for legislative bills to stick to a single subject. The state argued there was no violation because both issues fall under health care. Lawmakers added the 12-week abortion ban to an existing bill dealing with gender-related care only after a proposed six-week ban failed to defeat a filibuster.

