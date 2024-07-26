More than 350 structures were destroyed by Jasper wildfire in the Canadian Rockies, officials say

HINTON, Alberta (AP) — Canadian officials say a wildfire in Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies this week has destroyed more than 350 structures but all of the critical infrastructure is intact. The fast-moving fire that had prompted 25,000 people to flee the city of Jasper and adjacent park earlier this week damaged about 30% of the town. Parks Canada says out of a total of 1,113 structures within the town, 358 have been destroyed. There were no reports of injuries during the mass evacuation of the picturesque resort and national park earlier in the week.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.