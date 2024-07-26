Governor of Italy’s Liguria region resigns after being arrested for alleged corruption

ROME (AP) — The governor of Italy’s northern Liguria region has resigned after being held under house arrest since May as part of a corruption investigation by local prosecutors. Giovanni Toti, a right-wing governor who is accused of providing political favors in exchange for election campaign funds, has denied any wrongdoing. In a hand-written letter published by Italian news websites, Toti announced his decision to step down Friday and call new elections within three months to allow citizens of Liguria to “decide about their future.”

