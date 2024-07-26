Dodgers trade pitcher James Paxton to the Red Sox for 17-year-old minor leaguer Moises Bolivar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers traded pitcher James Paxton to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league infielder Moises Bolivar on Friday.

Bolivar, a 17-year-old from Venezuela, hit .270 with three home runs and 19 RBI with the Dominican Summer League Red Sox. He signed with Boston in January as an international free agent.

Paxton was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he pitched against the Red Sox and earned the win. He allowed three runs and four hits in five innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks. The 35-year-old left-hander was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA in 18 starts with the Dodgers this season.

The 11-year veteran has pitched for Seattle, the New York Yankees, Boston and the Dodgers. Paxton is 72-40 with a 3.76 ERA in 174 career starts. He has 996 career strikeouts in 940 innings. He was signed by the Dodgers in January.

To make room on the 40-man Roster, the Red Sox transferred right-handed pitcher Bryan Mata to the 60-day IL.

