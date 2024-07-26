Brandon Loschiavo added to U.S. diving roster, to compete in 10m platform in Paris
USA Today
Diver Brandon Loschiavo was added to the 2024 Olympics at the last second and will compete for the U.S. in the men’s 10m platform.
USA Today
