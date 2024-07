30-year-old Australian field hockey player Matthew Dawson broke his finger in training earlier this month and faced an operation that would’ve sidelined him from the Olympics as part of a four to six-month recovery. He chose a shorter-term fix: the partial amputation of a finger.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.