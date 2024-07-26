95 Libyan nationals arrested in South Africa at suspected secret military training camp
Associated Press
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African police say they have arrested 95 Libyan nationals on suspicion of receiving training at a secret military camp in the north of the country. Police raided the camp at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Johannesburg. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says in a post on the social media site X on Friday that the Libyans stated they were entering the country on study visas to train as security guards but police investigations suggest they have received military training at the camp. The Newzroom Afrika TV news channel broadcast pictures of the site of the arrests, showing a military-style camp with green tents.