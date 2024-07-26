2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony live coverage: Highlights, celebrities, analysis, more
NBC Olympics
Follow along live for all of the sights and sounds of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.
NBC Olympics
Follow along live for all of the sights and sounds of the Opening Ceremony in Paris.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.