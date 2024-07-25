Venezuela’s presidential candidates conclude their campaigns ahead of Sunday’s election

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s presidential candidates have closed their campaigns ahead of Sunday’s vote with demonstrations attended by thousands of people. The events Thursday in Caracas encapsulated the disparities between the top contenders, including their resources. President Nicolás Maduro is seeking a third term. He appeared before supporters on a massive stage and rallied attendees with music and dancing. Meanwhile, former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia is representing the Unitary Platform coalition. He and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gathered far fewer supporters and moved through the capital atop a truck. Still, the ruling party is facing a tough electoral test with Maduro as unpopular as ever among many voters.

