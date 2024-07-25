North Korean charged in ransomware attacks on American hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man who officials say worked for one of North Korea’s military intelligence agencies has been indicted in Kansas. He’s accused of being involved in a conspiracy to hack American health care providers. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that a grand jury in Kansas City indicted Rim Jong Hyok. They say he laundered ransom money and used it to fund additional cyber attacks on defense, technology and government entities around the world. Officials say the treatment of patients was disrupted by the hack on American hospitals and other health care providers. The Justice Department says it recovered ransoms paid by medical centers in Kansas and Colorado.

