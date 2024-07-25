Publisher plans massive ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ reprints to meet demand for VP candidate JD Vance’s book

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s selection of JD Vance as his running mate has led to a surge in sales for “Hillbilly Elegy,” his best-selling memoir that came out in 2016. A spokesperson for HarperCollins told The Associated Press that more than 650,000 copies have been sold since Trump’s announcement on July 15. The total includes physical books, audio books and e-books. Vance’s book already was a million seller before Trump chose him for the Republican ticket. “Hillbilly Elegy,” which Ron Howard adapted into a feature film, tells of Vance’s childhood in Ohio and his family’s roots in rural Kentucky.

