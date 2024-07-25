FCC pursues new rules for AI in political ads, but changes may not take effect before the election

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has advanced a proposal that would require political advertisers to disclose their use of artificial intelligence in broadcast television and radio ads. But it’s unclear whether new regulations may be in place before the November presidential election. The proposed rules announced Thursday could add a layer of transparency in political campaigning that some tech watchdogs have called for to help inform voters about lifelike and misleading AI-generated media in ads. The FCC’s chairwoman says “the public has a right to know” if AI was used to create an ad. The FCC’s action is part of a federal turf war over the regulation of AI in politics.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.