Edmunds: The five best used value SUVs for under $35,000

The huge number of SUVs available today can complicate the shopping experience. Whether you’re a busy professional seeking comfortable transportation, a parent seeking reliability and low cost in a family vehicle, or an outdoor enthusiast needing off-road capability, the used SUV market offers a spectrum of options for less than $35,000. The hard part is figuring out which SUV will be best for you. Edmunds has narrowed down the best SUVs under $35,000 in five categories.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.