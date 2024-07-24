Climate activists glue themselves to a taxiway at Cologne-Bonn Airport, flights suspended

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say climate activists have glued themselves to the ground at Cologne-Bonn Airport in western Germany forcing the suspension of flights. Police said five people glued themselves to a taxiway at the airport early Wednesday morning. Flights were suspended at about 5:45 a.m. By shortly after 9 a.m., the protesters had been removed and flights were cleared to resume. The Last Generation activist group said supporters in several small groups cut through the perimeter fence, then approached the runways and glued themselves to the asphalt with a mixture of sand and glue. It was the latest of several airport protests by climate activists in recent years that caused disruption to flights.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.