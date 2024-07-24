Can you guess Olympians’ warmup songs? World’s top athletes share their favorite tunes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Curious about the songs fueling the Olympians competing in Paris starting this month? The Associated Press has an idea. From far and wide, some of the world’s top athletes shared their favorite warmup tracks, revealing what gets them pumped before a crucial game, meet or match. In more than a dozen interviews, the AP spoke with several Olympians and Paralympians from the United States, like hurdler Rai Benjamin and swimmer McKenzie Coan. The list also includes competitors such as Cuban canoeist Fernando Dayan and taekwondo specialist Rebecca McGowan from the United Kingdom. Their chosen songs span several genres, including hip-hop, pop, R&B and rock.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.