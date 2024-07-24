Bangladesh crawls back to normalcy after violent clashes that killed nearly 200 people

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is crawling back to normalcy after more than a week of chaos over student protests involving a quota system in government jobs. Most of the country remained without internet on Wednesday but thousands of cars were on the streets of the capital after authorities relaxed a curfew for seven hours. Offices and banks opened for a few hours Wednesday while authorities restored broadband internet in some areas in Dhaka and the second-largest city of Chattogram. Media reports say at least 197 people were killed since the protests turned violent on July 16. Authorities have not given any confirmed toll.

