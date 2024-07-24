Appeals judges rule against fund used to provide phone services for rural and low-income people

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has ruled unconstitutional a method the Federal Communications Commission uses to fund telephone and broadband services for rural and low-income users. The immediate implications of Wednesday’s 9-7 ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were unclear. Dissenting judges said the decision conflicts with three other circuit appellate courts elsewhere. At issue is the Universal Service Fund, which the FCC funds through collections from telecommunications providers who then pass the cost on to their customers. Programs funded through the USF provide phone service to low-income users and rural healthcare providers and broadband service to schools and libraries.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.