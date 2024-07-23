Police investigate death of Autumn Oxley, Virginia woman featured on ’16 and Pregnant’

Authorities are investigating the death a Virginia woman who appeared on the MTV reality show “16 and Pregnant.” Police said they responded to a medical emergency shortly after 3:00 p.m. Saturday in Sandston, about 9 miles east of Richmond. Autumn Oxley was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are still determining a cause of the 27-year-old’s death, police said. Oxley was on the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant,” which aired in 2014. The episode followed her pregnancy and the birth of Oxley’s son, Drake. Officials urged people with information to contact Henrico County police.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.