Man arrested after British soldier was stabbed and seriously hurt in attack near barracks

LONDON (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a soldier was stabbed and seriously injured near a barracks in southeast England. The British Army said the victim, who is in his 40s, suffered serious injuries. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Kent Police force said officers were called Tuesday evening to reports of an assault in the town of Gillingham, 30 miles southeast of London. A suspect was arrested within half an hour, police said Wednesday. British police do not name suspects until they have been charged. There was no immediate word on motive.

