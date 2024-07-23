Japan protests against Russia’s entry ban on 13 mostly business leaders over sanctions

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says it has protested against Russia’s announcement that it is permanently banning 13 Japanese citizens, mostly business leaders of prominent companies including Toyota Motor Corp., in retaliation for Tokyo’s sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the ban limits Japanese companies’ activities and is “not acceptable.” Japan has been closely cooperating with the Group of Seven industrialized nations to impose sanctions on Russia because of growing concern about the conflict’s impact in Asia. Japan has faced a series of reprisals from Russia, including the suspension of peace treaty talks, and an entry ban on hundreds of lawmakers including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

