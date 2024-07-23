Florida school board unlikely to fire mom whose transgender daughter played on girls volleyball team

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school board seems unlikely to fire an employee whose transgender daughter played girls high school volleyball in alleged violation of state law. Most of the nine members of the Broward County school board appeared ready Tuesday to reject Superintendent Howard Hepburn’s recommendation that Jessica Norton be fired as a computer information specialist at Monarch High School, where her daughter played on the varsity team last year. But many also have said they didn’t think Norton should go unpunished for violating a state law barring trans athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports. The board delayed its decision until next week to gather more information.

