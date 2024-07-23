Farmers in Africa say their soil is dying and chemical fertilizers are in part to blame

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Farmers in Africa are blaming chemical fertilizers for increasingly acidic soils that have led to production decline. Experts say a return to traditional agricultural practices can save dying soils. About 63% of arable land in Kenya is acidic and has been recording a decline in production of staples such as maize and leading exports of horticulture and tea. The country also recently experienced a fake fertilizer scandal, which has further weakened confidence. The problems with soil health are growing as the African continent struggles to feed itself despite having 65% of the world’s remaining uncultivated arable land.

