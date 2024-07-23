As hurricane season begins, here’s how small businesses can prepare in advance of a storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The hurricane season roared into the U.S. with Hurricane Beryl hitting Texas in early July. And NOAA is predicting an above-average storm season this year. So how can a small business be ready? There are steps to take to make sure you’re prepared for storms and insured for storm damage. Well before any hurricane is announced, check and double check your insurance policy. Read your policy closely and identify any added protections you might need. Make sure your business data is regularly backed up and can be accessed off site. And have an established emergency communication plan in place.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.