As Harris eyes US presidency, reaction in her mother’s native India is muted but tinged with pride

NEW DELHI (AP) — As Vice President Kamala Harris works to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. president, reaction across her mother’s native India has been muted. While some residents in the capital, expressed pride when asked about her this week, a handful wondered who she was. That’s a contrast to the excitement in her maternal family’s ancestral village four years ago when was sworn in as vice president. At least partially, that could reflect how Harris has treated her origins. She is also Black, with a father born in Jamaica. One expert said Harris tends to emphasize that Jamaican heritage more. Experts also said that the impact of a potential Harris presidency would be much greater for American politics and the Indian American community than for India-U.S. ties.

