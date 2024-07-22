Typhoon prompts cancellation of Taiwan air force drills but naval exercises set to continue

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The arrival of typhoon Gaemi has prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast. But naval and land exercises are set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy, which China threatens to invade. According to the Central Weather Bureau, Typhoon Kaemi is heading towards eastern Taiwan, bringing severe weather that has significantly impacted the western Pacific region. Military spokesperson Sun Li-fang said some sea and air exercises would be altered due to the weather. The annual Han Kuang military exercises are still on track to continue with adjustments to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment.

