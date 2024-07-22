Troubled Boeing stays close to the ground at a major UK air show

LONDON (AP) — European planemaker Airbus plans to show off its newest passenger jet with daily flight demonstrations during one of the world’s biggest aviation trade fairs. But an ongoing safety and manufacturing crisis has rival Boeing keeping a lower profile at the Farnborough International Air Show, which kicks off Monday in England. The beleaguered American company isn’t bringing any jetliners to take part in aerial displays at the weeklong event near London. A top executive says the company remains focused on satisfying the concerns of U.S. regulators and “meeting our customer commitments” rather than selling a lot of planes.

