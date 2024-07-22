Pakistan police raid former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party office and arrest its spokesman

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Interior Ministry says police have raided the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party office in Islamabad and arrested its spokesman for carrying out anti-state propaganda. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said officers also arrested Ahmad Janjua, a media coordinator for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf or PTI party. Janjua was arrested over the weekend in a separate raid. The party’s chairman, Gohar Ali Khan, has condemned the police action. Pakistani authorities often accuse the PTI of running a campaign against the country’s institutions, a reference to the military, a charge the party denies.

