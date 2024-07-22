Officials to release video of officer shooting Black woman in her home after responding to 911 call

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Officials in Illinois’ capital plan to release video on Monday of police entering the home of a woman who called 911 for help and the violent scene that ensued when a sheriff’s deputy shot her in the face. The Illinois State Police announced that Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser will release body-worn camera clips of the July 6 incident. Former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson faces first-degree murder and other charges in the death of 36-year-old Sonya Massey. Authorities say Grayson and another deputy responded to Massey’s 911 call about a prowler. Inside the house, a tense moment over Massey moving a pot from the stove prompted Grayson shoot her. He has pleaded not guilty.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.