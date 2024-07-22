Nashville-area GOP House race and Senate primaries top Tennessee’s primary ballot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A first-term Tennessee congressman backed by former President Donald Trump will face a Republican challenger who calls the lawmaker ineffective in a contest that’s among the top races in the state’s August primary election. The primary will also cement who will be the Democratic contender in the fall matchup for the seat that Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn is running to keep. The U.S. Senate contest will top the ballot with contested Republican and Democratic races. A full slate of legislative contests is on tap with all the House and about half the Senate seats up for grabs. Those include a handful of prominent fights for sitting Republican lawmakers and in open GOP seats.

