In Washington state, Inslee’s final months aimed at staving off repeal of landmark climate law

SILVERDALE, Wash. (AP) — Voters in Washington state will decide this fall whether to keep one of the country’s more aggressive laws aimed at stemming carbon pollution. The repeal vote imperils the most significant climate policy passed during outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee’s three terms, and Inslee — who made climate action a centerpiece of his short-lived presidential campaign in the 2020 cycle — is fighting hard against it. He’s talked up the Climate Commitment Act in public appearances and lent his energy to a voter outreach effort. The law sets emissions targets that get steadily tighter and big emitters buy allowances based on their total emissions. But supporters of the repeal argue the law has pushed up gas prices that right now are third-highest in the nation.

