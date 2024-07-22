Billion-dollar Mitsubishi chemical plant economically questionable, energy group says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An energy group says a $1.3 billion chemical production facility to be built in Louisiana by Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Chemical Group is economically questionable and unnecessarily increases greenhouse gas emissions. The analysis from the Institute of Energy Economics and Financial Analysis was released Monday. The facility would produce methyl methacrylate, a chemical component found in cement, adhesives, textiles and plastics. It would be among the state’s top 50 greenhouse gas emitters. The report states that the methyl methacrylate market is already oversaturated. It also says there are alternative production processes for the chemical component that don’t rely on fossil fuels.

